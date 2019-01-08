



President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians not to re-elect state governors in 2019 who failed to pay civil servants salaries in their first terms.





Buhari said Nigerians’ votes should go to those who are competent and would deliver.





Buhari stated this in an interview with the Hausa service of the Voice of America, which was aired Tuesday morning as monitored and reported by Premium Times, stressing that he saw no justification in governors collecting bailout funds from the federal government and still failing to pay wages.





The President said, “I wonder how these governors are able to sleep knowing that they have refused to pay workers their wages.

“These workers have families to cater for, they pay rent, pay school fees, Hospital bills and food for their families.





“The Nigerian Constitution gives governors the independence to spend their funds without interference and that is why some are abusing that privilege by refusing to work for the people.”