



Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has revealed what to expect in the year 2019.





Oyedepo, in his New Year message at the Church’s Headquarters in Ota, said nothing will tamper with the peace of Nigeria in 2019.





According to him, the story of this country will be changing for the better.





He said Nigeria shall not see any more bloodshed and there shall be no war.

The cleric said, “the prince of peace will continue to dominate in Nigeria and Africa, we shall not see set-back anymore.





“Because of the saints of God in this country, Nigeria shall remain safe.





“The year 2019 shall be a year of humbling testimonies.”