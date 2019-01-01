Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has spent a total of N2.7trillion on infrastructure since assumption of office stressing that the federal government is committed to ensuring that monies belonging to Nigerians are not stolen but used for nation-building.Osinbajo also hinted that the country is earning 60 percent less than what it was earning for the past 10 years adding that despite this low earning, the current administration has spent more in building infrastructure than any other government in the country today.The Vice President made the disclosure at the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli, Oharisi III during a courtesy visit to the monarch on the enumeration exercise of the Trader Moni Scheme in the Ughelli main market which would commence disbursement in January, 2019 with 30, 000 beneficiaries getting N10, 000 each.Accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru, Osinbajo explained that the federal government is focused on creating jobs opportunities for the common man and the youths in the country.He said: “Our school feeding program is one of our Social Investment Program and I'm sure that in Delta State, we are feeding about 400,000 children every day. The N-Power is a graduate employment program and we have 18,000 person engaged in the state.“Today, N2.7trillion is what we are spending on building infrastructures. The question we ought to ask previous government is, were where they? What did they do with the monies if today we are still building the Itakpe-Warri railway line which was established 35years ago as well as the Kaduna Hydro project which also was established 40years ago?”Speaking on behalf of the people of Delta Central, Senator representing the district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, applauded President Buhari for the infrastructural development recorded in the area saying, “Today, we have more roads constructed by the federal government than the state government who prides themselves as the road master.”