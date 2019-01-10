The Peoples Democratic Party has said the party has transferred its corrupt leaders to the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying it is now free of corruption.









The party spoke during a political stakeholders’ forum organised by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Ikeja, Lagos.









Various parties and their candidates, during the event, presented their programmes and manifestos to Christian leaders and opinion leaders in attendance.









The event was also attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the National Orientation Agency, among others.









The PFN said it would monitor the elections and provide five agents in every polling unit in Lagos.









During the presentation of the parties, the PDP said it had shed its corrupt leaders to the APC.









“We are the only party that went through democratic selection when we were doing the structural replacement of our hierarchy, including the presidential candidate of our party.









“A party that does not practice internal democracy cannot help Nigeria out of the problem it has found itself. We have provided the leadership.









“And the corruption that they put on our neck, we have shed all the corrupt party leaders to the APC and I can say it.









“So, the PDP is free of corruption; APC is the mother of corruption for the past 16 years,” a representative of the party, Kunle Okunola, said.









Okunola, who is also the House of Representatives candidate of the PDP for Ikeja Federal Constituency, said the party would restructure the country.