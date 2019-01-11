



The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, yesterday, vowed not to participate in the 2019 general elections.





President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi disclosed this in a bulletin.





This came as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said that ad hoc staff, to be deployed for the conduct of the 2019 elections would undergo thorough screening to ascertain whether they have criminal records with the police and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.





ASUU, in its bulletin said: “In accordance with the ASUU’s long standing position, ASUU as a Union will not participate in the conduct of 2019 general elections, although members may voluntarily participate in the conduct of the elections.”





ASUU also used the opportunity to make clarification on its face-off with the Federal Government over the minimum wage stating that the offer from the Federal Government towards resolving the demands of ASUU as contained in the 2017 Memorandum of Action, MoA, is still fluid and far from expectations.





In a strike Bulletin 8 issued and signed by the President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, a copy of which was obtained in Ibadan, ASUU asked members to await further developments on the strike which are rapidly unfolding.





The bulletin reads: “Though some progress has been made with respect to discussion with Government agents (The Minister of Labour and Employment as well as Minister of Education), at the moment, the proposal from Government towards resolving the demand of ASUU as contained in 2017 MoA and Strike Bulletin 1 is still too fluid and far from expectations.





