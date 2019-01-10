



President Muhammadu Buhari says he will not approve the use of government’s resources for campaign.





According to Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the president made the declaration at the close of the the federal executive council (FEC) in Abuja.





He directed cabinet ministers to take advantage of technology to reach out to voters on the need to return the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next month’s general election.





“As political parties spread their ideologies and views to every nook and corner of the country, the issue of cash payment to voters and its corrupting influence in electioneering has once again become a topical issue,” he said.





“Try and use text and multi-media messages to seek votes for the party and government. There is no money from the treasury for use in the campaigns. I will not authorise that.”





He said the APC has a clear development agenda best suited to take Nigeria forward and sustain economic development.





‘‘This message needs to be taken to all Nigerians that we cannot use money from the treasury to share out to prospective voters,” he said.





‘‘Nigerians want change and we alone can deliver that change. Our people can no longer be swayed by money politics.”





The president also used the occasion, which was a valedictory session for Khadija Abba Ibrahim, minister of state, foreign affairs, to wish the minister success in her electoral contest.





The minister had signified her desire to leave the cabinet, in line with existing regulations, to run for house of representative seat.



