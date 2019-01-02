U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regularly scheduled interview. — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) January 1, 2019

The US embassy in Nigeria says its offices in Abuja and Lagos are open for all consular business, including visa interviews.The embassy said this in a tweet on Tuesday.“U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regularly scheduled interview,” the tweet read.On Monday, the embassy had announced that it was suspending operation over the shutdown in the US.“Due to the current U.S. government shutdown, the American Centers located in the Embassy, Abuja and Consulate General, Lagos are unfortunately closed,” it said in a Facebook post.“They will re-open once the U.S. government shutdown is resolved. Sorry for any inconvenience to our valued patrons.”The action could have effect on thousands of people who had visa appointments.In US politics, a government shutdown occurs when congress fails to appropriate funds for the following fiscal year.It could also occur when the president refuses to sign legislation for the funding of federal government operations and agenciesThe shutdown, the third in the US this year, began on the midnight of December 21.The government had partially shut down after the White House and congress reached a deadlock on budget funding deal of five billion dollars for the construction of a wall along the US- Mexico border.