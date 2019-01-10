Dino Melaye’s son has cried out over his father’s continuous detention which according to him has thrown them into hard times.





Dino Melaye’s son, Josh who shared a tweet from Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, said they have no light in their house and he has to buy water for himself and his other siblings.





He further disclosed that policemen still stationed around their home, restrict visitors from visiting them.





We have no light at home, we buy water to drink. The police restrict visitors from visiting us. We’re in hard times. Please pray for our lives. @ruth_melaye barely eats anything since Dad was arrested