







Had it been that the babies were delivered at the State Specialist Hospital, Akure, the state capital, luck would have smiled at them as the wife of the governor, Betty Akeredolu, would have given a helping hand on behalf of the state government.









The First Lady through her pet project, BRECAN possibly would also have showered the girls with gifts while the parents would have smiled home with some cash. However, not deterred, the parents have cried out to the first family in the state to give them succour as the responsibility of taking care of the triplets would be too much for them to shoulder.









The bundles of joy, who were given birth to around 1:30am on January 1, weighed 1.7kg, 1.5kg and 1.6kg respectively.









The mother of the triplets, Selimot, said that the scan result before the delivery, two months ago, showed that she was carrying triplets and she was preparing for Caesarean operation before she gave birth to the babies through normal delivery.









The parents pleaded with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and wife to come to their aid as they are “too poor to cope with the responsibilities and taking adequate care of the children”.









Adeola-Adekanye said, “We already have three children on ground. We can’t cope with additional three. “We equally solicit for assistance from the Management of Akoko North-East local government and well-to-do individuals and corporate organisations for the survival of the new triplets”.









Amongst those whose have rendered financial assistance to the parents of the babies are the National Organising Secretary, Ansar UD Deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, and wife, Alhaja Lateefat Kilani. Alhaja Kilani appealed to the state government, philanthropists and kind hearted Nigerians to help the parents for the survival of the gifts from God to them.









The father of the babies was optimistic that God, who graciously blessed his family with the babies, would send help.









He said he had been disturbed since the scan showed that the babies were triplets but had also trusted God for divine provision to cater for them.

“These babies are truly gifts from God but we are too poor to cater for them. That’s the truth. We have three babies already before their arrival”, Adeola-Adekanye said. Adeola-Adekanye, a driver, and his petty trader wife, Selimot lyabo, were blessed with the female triplets as the first babies of the year in lkare – Akoko Specialist Hospital.