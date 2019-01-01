



Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state, has been appointed into the committee for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Kalu, who is standing trial for corruption, has been out of the country on alleged health grounds.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a N7.7 billion fraud trial against the ex-governor.





The campaign team constituted by wife of the president is co-chaired by Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





Salamatu Baiwa Umar, women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is national coordinator of the team.





Binta Muazu is deputy national coordinator, north, while Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu, special assistant to the president on justice reforms, is deputy national coordinator, south.





Mairo Al-Makura, wife of Nasarawa governor, and Adejoke O. Adefulure will serve as vice-chairpersons of north and south respectively.





Some governors’ wives such as Rashida Bello (Kogi), Zainab Bagudu (Kebbi), Nkechi Okorocha (Imo) and Florence Ajimobi (Oyo) will serve as zonal leaders of the north-central, north-east, north-west, south-east and south-west respectively.





Judith Amaechi, wife of Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, will serve as zonal leader of the south-south.





Hameed Ali, comptrolller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), and Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia, also made the president’s wife list.





Festus Keyamo, a lawyer and spokesman of the Buhari 2019 campaign, and Muiz Banire, a former national legal adviser of APC, were also named as part of the team.



