In a trending video, members of a particular church were seen fighting spiritual battle with cutlass to overcome 2019 battles during December 31st cross over service.
It was reported that the pastor asked his church members to come to the service with sharp cutlass and red cloth as they would need it to fight a serious spiritual battle to overcome 2019 battle.
Check out the video:
