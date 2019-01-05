There was mild drama, yesterday, along a road in Calabar, Cross River State, as a young boy flogged a masquerade that assaulted him.





It was gathered that trouble started when the masquerade obstructed the boy and prevented him from proceeding on his trip. The boy then told him to leave his way, but he refused and instead flogged the boy with his cane.





An eyewitness, Bassey, said he also told the masquerade to live the boy, again the masquerade refused. Angered by the masquerade’s defiance, the boy warned that if the cane touched him again he would deal with him.

Bent on being disgraced, the masquerade damned the consequence and hit him with the cane again. He, however, got more that he bargained for this time around, as the boy collected the cane from him and gave him a clinical flogging.





Watch video:



