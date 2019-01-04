The siege on Senator Dino Melaye’s residence in Abuja by the police has finally come to an end after eight days.
The lawmaker, who represents Kogi West constituency, opened the door to the residence himself at 3pm on Friday afternoon in the presence of police operatives, some senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and
and his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome.
While coming out of the house, Senator Melaye slumped to the floor and was later assisted onto his feet.
He was thereafter taken to the office of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Guzape, the nation’s capital.
A police officer who was part of the team that arrested the lawmaker, said the police’s expectation is that as soon as he recovers, he will return to detention.
Channels TV reports that the senator has been taken to a police clinic in Garki Area 1 of Abuja.
