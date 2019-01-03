 VIDEO: Man caught with female pants and sanitary pad in Ondo state | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Man caught with female pants and sanitary pad in Ondo state

8:02 AM 0
A+ A-


An elderly man was caught in Ondo state  yesterday with female pants, bras and used sanitary pads, and based on the recent trend he has been accused of being a ritualist.


WATCH VIDEO BELOW





The yet-to-be identified man was apprehended while picking female undies and soaked sanitary pads in Akure, Ondo state.

Also a Twitter user, @YemieFASH who also shared the story, revealed that the man was apprehended by some motorcycle riders after they noticed his suspicious moves.



He wrote;
This man was caught by bike men in Akure, Ondo State while he was picking female pants and bra,he also picked a soaked sanitary pad according to report. He has been handed over to men of the Civil Defence Corps, Ondo Command. Please keep your undies. Won ni ka pata e o




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top