This man was caught by bike men in Akure, Ondo State while he was picking female pants and bra,he also picked a soaked sanitary pad according to report. He has been handed over to men of the Civil Defence Corps, Ondo Command. Please keep your undies. Won ni ka pata e o

An elderly man was caught in Ondo state yesterday with female pants, bras and used sanitary pads, and based on the recent trend he has been accused of being a ritualist.WATCH VIDEO BELOWThe yet-to-be identified man was apprehended while picking female undies and soaked sanitary pads in Akure, Ondo state.Also a Twitter user, @YemieFASH who also shared the story, revealed that the man was apprehended by some motorcycle riders after they noticed his suspicious moves.He wrote;