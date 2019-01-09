



It was all tears, sorrow and blood yesterday when the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagged off its campaign for its Lagos governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other party flag-bearers at Skypower Ground Ikeja, Lagos.





It was reported that thugs stormed the venue with guns, shooting into the air which resulted in serious pandemonium.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman, MC Oluomo was stabbed yesterday at the All Progressive Congress (APC) rally in Lagos.

A video has surfaced online showing how he was rescued and rushed to Eko Hospital for treatment after being stabbed on the stomach and neck and the madness that took place at the venue of the Campaign: