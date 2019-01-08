Dear Ayo,

Did God tell you that he was hungry? If not, please stop making it look like the Lord of Heavens armies is broke or going through a recession!

Which god are you trying to attract with money? The god of 2 Cor 4:4?



Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.



Daddy Freeze re-posted the video from an Instagram user, Jygga Collins. Read Jygga Collins exact post:



Nigerian Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor was in Morris Cerullo’s church in America recently, looking for 90 people to give 5000USD each (450,000USD) for a mantle so they do not miss God. My question is, those that don’t have 5000USD to give, are they going to miss GOD? –



These charlatans have turned Yahweh into a God that needs money(mammon). Is it not written in 1 Peter 1:18 that we were redeemed without perishable things such as silver and gold but with the precious blood of Christ?? “For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life handed down to you from your ancestors, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect” –



Why then do people need to pay 5000USD so they don’t miss God???

I guess in America where poverty level is not has high as Nigeria and health care is top notch the only thing to sell to the gullible believers is Salvation. –



I don’t believe God has sent you to collect peoples money so they don’t miss HIM, and like you said in the earlier parts of this video you’re a crazy man Pastor Ayo. JC

