Nigerian winger Victor Moses is close to joining relegation-threatened English Premier League side Fulham, according to British station, Love Sport Radio.Moses has been a bit-part player at Chelsea this season under new manager Maurizio Sarri, featuring in only six games across all competitions.The 27-year-old was a key member of Antonio Conte’s team that lifted the title at the end of the 2016/17 season. He also helped the Blues lift the English FA Cup last season.Cardiff City and Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in landing the former Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke City star from Chelsea.The report also added that Claudio Ranieri’s side have also tabled offers for the Blues duo of Gary Cahill and Danny Drinkwater with an announcement expected to be made before the end of the week.Cahill, 33, is currently the captain of the Premier Lague giants but has rarely featured under Sarri, who has preferred David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger in central defence this season.