



President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria has made “sustainable progress in all areas of national life” since he took office in 2015.





The president said the progress made by the country can be appreciated and seen by “those who are not biased”.





In his New Year message, he urged Nigerians to “overwhelmingly” re-elect him in 2019.





The president said: “I appreciate your support and collaboration in previous years, and look forward to same in 2019, and beyond, as I hope you will renew the mandate you overwhelmingly gave us in 2015, for another term

“We are motivated by nothing other than service to the motherland, and service without selfishness or personal interest. I can assure you all that we are making steady and sustainable progress in all areas of national life. Those who are unbiased can see and appreciate the progress the country has made since 2015.





“A New Year provides an opportunity for renewal of commitment, and I invite you to rededicate ourselves to the vision of a Nigeria that works for all. We are moving from potentials to actualization, and it’s a task to be accomplished by us all; man, woman, young, old, military, civilian, all Nigerians.”





Buhari reiterated that the 2019 elections will be free, fair and credible, while canvassing for peace when Nigerians go to the polls.





He said: “Elections need not be do-or-die affair, and we should not approach that eventuality in a democracy with trepidation and mortal fear. Happily, a large number of presidential candidates have committed to peace, and peace we shall have.





“Those who continue to trumpet falsehood and negativity are on their own, fighting a losing battle. The greater number of Nigerians are trusting and believing that we shall deliver on our promises for a level playing field at the polls, and that is what we shall do.





“Nigerians desire peace, security, prosperity, inclusiveness and infrastructural development, a nation they can be proud of, a country that can hold its own among the nations.





“We have had our challenges: security, economic, political, social. But we are resolved to combat and overcome them all.”