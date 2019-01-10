 'This is daylight robbery' - Nigerian man laments over bride’s price list | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
'This is daylight robbery' - Nigerian man laments over bride's price list

1:57 PM 4
A Nigerian man identified as MC Emmydon took to his Facebook page to complain about the amount of things his friend who recently got married to a lady from Imo state, presented to the bride's family for their marriage introduction.


He shared a photo which show various sets of wrapper, bag of rice, bottles of wines, non-alcoholic drinks among others things as requested in the requirement list for their wedding introduction.



Emmydon wrote;



This happened yesterday where I followed my friend to do a marriage introduction in IMO state.this is daylight robbery.




  1. LekeleeJanuary 10, 2019 at 2:05 PM

    Reasons most of us are single

  2. ChiomaJanuary 10, 2019 at 2:05 PM

    This is even small compared to what I'm expecting... it's not easy to be a fine girl

    1. AnonymousJanuary 10, 2019 at 2:06 PM

      We should die because you are fine

  3. Boku CJanuary 10, 2019 at 2:14 PM

    His mates are giving out cars, he is complaining about wrappers

