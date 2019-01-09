



Yekini Nabena, deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi, his running mate, lack integrity.





Nabena said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.





The deputy spokesman challenged Obi to explain how his administration expended his security vote while he was governor of Anambra state.





“The coming presidential election will be about the integrity of the candidates and their running-mates which the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku and his running-mate does not have,” he said.





“Peter Obi should explain how he spent his security vote since it is on record that he collect(ed) over 470 million naira per month as security vote (220 million naira from Local Government and 250 million Naira from the state FAAC accounts).”





Nabena said the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate have turned to South Africa for funds because they no longer have money to hold rallies.





“Their Dubai agenda has collapsed. Several sources have revealed how the PDP and Atiku/Obi cannot longer run big rallies for lack of funding but had to contact some drug dealers in South Africa for help,” he said.





He alleged that Obi was only professing Catholicism for “political expediency”.