Taraba state police on Saturday paraded 25 suspected members of rival gangs between the ages of 18 and 25 years for breaching public peace in the space of three days within Jalingo metropolis.









Spokesman of the Command, ASP David Misal who presented the suspects to Newsmen at the police headquarters in Jalingo, said innocent citizens caught up in the fracas sustained serious injuries.









He said ” In the last three days, groups of recalcitrant youths of Sabon Gari community in Jalingo, have been involved in activities inimical to peace and tranquillity hitherto enjoyed in the metropolis.









“The youngsters from different cult groups between the ages of 18 and 25 who unleashed terror on law-abiding residents in the community not only inflicted serious injuries on themselves, but also on innocent residents.









Misal who disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi coordinated the operation for the manhunt and subsequent arrest of the suspects said the command will not tolerate any act of lawlessness from any group or persons.









While warning criminal elements to desist from their nefarious acts, Misal also said operatives of the command are on red alert to deal decisively with any act inimical to public peace, especially hooliganism before, during and after the general elections.









Some of the weapons recovered from the suspects include cutlasses, bows and arrows, cudgels among others.