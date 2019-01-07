The Buhari Media Organisation has advised the Peoples Democratic Party to look for more creative ways of reviving its flagging Presidential campaign rather than demonising the Independent National Electoral Commission and other national institutions.









The advise followed a series of attacks by the party and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the top echelon of the election management body.









BMO in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, stated that that PDP had resorted to bullying tactics because of the reality that the former Vice President had no chance to upstage President Muhammadu Buhari in the election.









BMO said “Now that PDP’s presidential campaign has stalled and lost steam almost as soon as it began, as a result of lack of support, even among its leading members, it thinks the best way is to blackmail everyone at INEC.









“How could they even accuse the Commission of making a U-turn on the use of Smart card readers for the upcoming election? Or even raise dust over the appointment of Amina Zakari as the head of INEC’s in-house coalition centre committee, the same role she played in 2015.









“It is good that INEC has given the party the response it deserves, but we know that all these are diversionary tactics to deflect attention from a campaign that is nothing to write home about. We see it as an admission of failure even before the first ballot, based on the reality on the ground.”









The group urged the PDP to do more to convince skeptical party leaders to embrace its Presidential candidate in other to ensure a semblance of a contest next month instead of seeking to use INEC as an excuse for its impending defeat.









“What the PDP Presidential campaign council does not want Nigerians to know is that most of the party’s founding members and those it expects to fund its campaign activities have turned their backs on the candidate.









“Aside from some of the governors who have big re-election battles on their hands, some others are just not interested in rallying around a candidate with the type of baggage Atiku has; even by PDP standard.









“Or are the party leaders not aware that some of their governorship and National Assembly candidates even have the image of the President on their campaign posters rather than that of Atiku Abubakar?”









BMO also decried what it described as the use of local and foreign trolls by the PDP to further its goal of discrediting INEC and other national institutions.









“Aside from hiring foreign hacks to malign the country, the PDP is shamelessly using its members who are embedded in a so-called Coalition to push out false narratives and fake news as part of efforts to give the impression of an opposition coalition against President Buhari and the governing All Progressives Congress.