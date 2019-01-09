Leader of the Free the Sheeples Movement and FreeNation in Christ, Daddy Freeze has called out Pastor E.A Adeboye for declaring 40 days fasting like Jesus Christ for members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.





Daddy Freeze said Christ fasted for 40days because he wanted the devil to tempt him so he could overcome temptation on behalf of the world. He quoted Matthew 4:1 where it was recorded that ” Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil”.

He went further to ask if Pastor Adeboye wants the devil to tempt him afresh. The controversial On Air Personality concluded by saying since he wants to fast for 40days, he might as well nail himself unto a cross on behalf of humanity.

His Instagram post reads:





Why are the blind from the so called spiritual churches coming to a ‘carnal’ Church like the #FreeNation in Christ for assistance.

–

What happens to all those blind will see, dead will rise crusades? 🙄

–

Adeboye must also explain this his 40day fast that coincides with first fruit. 🙄

–

Christ fasted for 40days because he wanted the devil to tempt him so he could overcome temptation on our behalf. READ THE SCRIPTURES!

–

Why are you asking the devil to tempt you afresh? Why? Why don’t you kuku nail yourself unto a cross on behalf of humanity as well? ~FRZ 🙄

–

◄ Matthew 4:1 ►

New International Version

Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil.

–

◄ Matthew 4 ►

New Living Translation

[1] Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted there by the devil. [2] For forty days and forty nights he fasted and became very hungry. [3] During that time the devila came and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become loaves of bread.”