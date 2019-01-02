The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, John Gbor, on Tuesday called on all Nigerians to shun the next level being promised by the present administration, describing it as “next level of incompetence and tyranny.”He promised to deliver good governance to Nigerians if elected in February.Gbor made his position known in his New Year message to Nigerians made available to journalists by the Director of Strategic Communication of his campaign organisation, Mike Angel.He said his covenant with the people was to build a new Nigeria together where no one and no place would be left behind.He said, “I implore you all to go to the new year with hope. I implore you all to take back the Nigerian spirit lost 74 years ago. I implore you all to vote for me as your President in February and all APGA contestants nationwide.“They promise you next level of incompetence and tyranny, I promise you competence, courage, character and poverty-reducing good governance.“They condone insecurity and impunity, I promise security of life and property, justice, equality, harmony and food security.“They fan the ember of hate and violence, Gbor sows the seeds of love and peace. They victimise Nigerian workers with wringing wretched wage, I promise real living wage in the midst of plenty.“They leave our youths to roam the streets without job and value, I promise to create jobs for the youth, women and physically challenged people by setting an agency to that effect in the Presidency, through data mining with utmost urgency.”