



The Special Adviser to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on International Relations, Bankole Omisore has reacted as President Muhammadu Buhari handed over his re-election campaign to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.





The Senate President’s aide faulted Buhari’s decision to allow Tinubu run his re-election campaign.





Buhari had made the disclosure while inaugurating the APC Presidential Council, at the International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja, on Monday.





Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, was also inaugurated into the Council despite the emergence of leaked audio tapes in which he allegedly criticised Buhari as someone who “doesn’t care” and “doesn’t listen to anybody”.





Omisore tweeted: “@MBuhari Demotes @ChibuikeAmaechi after leaked tape. To Now Take Orders From Tinubu.”





Responding to Omisore’s comment, a Twitter user by the name @MrAbuSidiq

wrote: “If the author no sabi, you no suppose sabi? Tinubu is co-chair of the Campaign Council. Amaechi as DG would ordinarily to take instructions from him same way he would Buhari as the chair. Buhari only asked Tinubu to take charge of even his own role so he can focus on governance.”





However, Omisore, in his reaction to the comment, wrote: “Well can’t be surprised. If you guys don’t see a problem with the President allowing others run his government for 3 years, how can you see a problem with him telling someone else to step in his place during campaign? Some of these things should be beyond political affiliation.”