Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Godwin Anya, has been attacked by armed robbers.









While he escaped unhurt, his wife was shot.









Anya disclosed this to journalists in a telephone interview to explain his absence at the protest march by the labour on Tuesday.









Anya said he could not lead the protest because of the robbery attack in which his wife was shot.









Narrating his ordeal in the hands of armed robbers, the state labour leader said he had travelled to his village in Ushongo to celebrate Christmas and New Year when they were attacked by robbers.









According to him, at about 12 midnight, the entire family gathered in his house in prayer to usher in the New Year when more than five armed men attacked them.









“They led me to the bedroom and collected over N750,000 meant for my children’s school fees and all our handsets. I have reported the incident to the Ushongo Divisional Police Officer,” Anya said.









Meanwhile, labour leaders in the state marched round the major streets of Makurdi on Tuesday over the minimum wage.









The march terminated at the Government House where the state Chairman, Joint Negotiation Council 1, 2 and 3, Ojotu Ojemu, who represented the NLC boss, urged the governor to ensure that the robbers were apprehended.









He also called for security aides to protect labour leaders in the state, noting that the new minimum wage of N30,000 was lawful.









Speaking on the protest, the National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, represented by Dr Success Leke, the national auditor of the union, advised Governor Samuel Ortom to prevail on his colleagues to implement the new minimum wage.









Ortom, who sympathised with workers over their plight, said if given the capacity, he would instantly implement the new minimum wage.









He, however, called on the Federal Government to review the revenue sharing formula.









“For my administration, I am committed to prioritising payment of workers’ salaries and this is exactly what we are doing”, Ortom said.