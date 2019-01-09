President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked military officers harbouring political ambitions to resign or stick to their professional responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of the country.









The President, who noted that democracy had come to stay, added that it was the surest way to guarantee peace and stability in governance.









Buhari was reacting to the failed coup attempt in Gabon on Monday.









“The military officers in Gabon should understand that the era of military coups and governments in Africa and indeed worldwide, is long gone,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.









“Democracy is supreme and the constitutional stipulations on the peaceful change of administration must be respected.









“That is the only way we can ensure peace and stability not only within the country but also in the region.”









Buhari, who doubles as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, called on the citizens of Gabon to remain calm and to support democratic rule for the security and stability of the country.









The statement added, “President Buhari, who is also the ECOWAS Chairman, urges military officers with political ambitions to resign or face their constitutional role.”









Recall that a group of soldiers made a failed attempt to seize power in Gabon on Monday after they made appeals for mass uprising through a radio station.









The coup failed after Gabonese security forces stormed the radio station in the capital, Libreville, killing two rebellious soldiers and re-taking the radio station.