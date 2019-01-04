 BREAKING: Dino Melaye leaves residence, meets IG | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: Dino Melaye leaves residence, meets IG

3:52 PM 2 ,
A+ A-

Eight days after holing up at his residence to avoid arrest by policemen for alleged culpable homicide, Senator Dino Melaye has left his Maitama home to meet with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the Force headquarters.
It was gathered that senators who visited the lawmaker at his residence on Friday went with Melaye to see the Police boss, apparently to resolve his issues with the Force.

Over 50 policemen had stormed Melaye’s mansion last week Friday in an attempt to arrest him for interrogation over the alleged shooting of one Sgt. Aliyu.
The policeman, who is said to be lying critically ill at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, was said to have been injured by suspected thugs loyal to the senator in Kogi State last July.

But Melaye, who represents Kogi West in the National Assembly, had barricaded himself in his home and refused to surrender for arrest.
Instead, he had been posting defiant messages on Twitter, saying he would not surrender to the Police.
Details soon…




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. AnonymousJanuary 4, 2019 at 3:54 PM

    If he has no skeleton in his cupboard, he shouldn't hide.

    ReplyDelete
  2. Samson AdeyemoJanuary 4, 2019 at 3:55 PM

    I believe our politicians need reorientation.

    ReplyDelete

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top