



Former General overseer of the Christ Apostolic Church, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has warned Nigerians against fake prophecies ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Speaking in his new year message, Abiara said the future of Nigeria is bright.





The cleric said: “Do not listen to prophesies of doom. The future of Nigeria is bright and good and you will live to witness it.





“This year, don’t spend your money alone; share your food and other resources with the less privileged. Don’t be lazy; work hard to achieve your dreams.”





Abiara also called on the Federal Government to accede to the N30,000 minimum wage demand of the Nigeria Labour Congress.





The cleric urged the government to prevent any strike action that could damage the economy.





He added, “I advise the Federal Government to pay the minimum wage the Nigeria Labor Congress demanded. The government must do something reasonable about workers’ salaries. They should not allow them to go on strike because it will cripple the economy.





“Nigerian workers are demanding $87, which is N30,000 only. What they are asking for is not too much because the prices of things have gone up, especially food items. The wealthy and the poor buy things from the same markets.





“The government should give priority to the masses in 2019.”





On the 2019 elections, he warned political leaders against hate speech, saying it could destabilise the country.





He appealed to Nigerians to vote for candidates of their choice without fear, saying nobody should sell his vote.