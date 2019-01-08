



The Nigeria Police Force have given update on the health condition of the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye.





The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Medical, Mr Kaomi Ahmadu, speaking to reporters at the Police Hospital, Garki in Abuja, said Melaye was in good health.





“All this long, we have been managing him and thank God he is in good health now.





“At any moment, if there is any course for us to invite a specialist or take him to a specialist centre, we oblige him. He also has a respiratory rate of 20 per minute; so, by and large, he is in sound health.”

Ahmadu also certified that Senator Melaye was medically fit to stand trial in the case of alleged attempted culpable homicide preferred against him by the force.





Although, Senator Melaye claimed he needed further and better care, the AIG said the police would continue to provide good and quality medical assistance for the lawmaker.





“You will remember when he (Melaye) was rushed here; he had an acute asthmatic attack. He was brought in from the SARS facility and we managed his acute asthmatic attack,” he said.





“He came out of asthma and since then, we had an incidental finding of malaria and typhoid fever. Along the way, he raised complaints of some symptoms suggestive of some nerve fractures.





“We took him to a specialist centre where he was reviewed by three specialists that are concerned on the brain, spinal cord, and nerve routes.”