Mc Oluomo





The authorities of the Lagos State Police Command has declared one Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo wanted for attempting to disrupt the APC rally held at Skypower Ground, Ikeja, on Tuesday.





A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chike Oti said the said Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, an NURTW chieftain, came to the rally with a group of people and were identified at the entrance as supporters of the party.

“However, at the tail end of the event, Seigo and his group for a reason yet to be determined, violently engaged other supporters of the party. In the ensuing melee, one MC Oluomo, another NURTW chieftain, was stabbed and was rushed to EKO Hospital where he is currently recuperating while two other victims of the attack were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Oti stated that it was therefore surprising that a prominent member of NURTW would attempt to violently disrupt a peaceful political rally.





“In view of the development, the Command wishes to encourage members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Seigo to report such at a nearest police station.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident,” he said