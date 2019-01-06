The Oyo state police command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the mayhem visited on some areas in Ibadan, Oyo state between Friday and early hours of Sunday.









Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums in their scores have been disturbing the peace of the city for days; setting houses, vehicles, shops ablaze and looting in many instances.









Mostly affected areas were the Ojagbo in Ibadan North East; Oke-Ado in Ibadan South East and Idi-Arere, a suburb of the area where ‘one million boys’ operated for weeks in 2018.









In the latest attack on Idi-Arere and environs, some hoodlums suspected to be arsonists burnt down 30 shops and several houses located along the popular Beere-Molete road. The affected shops and houses included those located at Idi-Arere, Bode and up to the ones at Allelluyah Petrol station.









The incident in Idi Arere like others in Oke-Ado and Ojagbo, occurred midnight when many of the residents of the affected areas were still sleeping, fueling suspicion that the attacks were being carried out by a notorious gang of the same group.









According to a source, “It is not up to Popoyemoja, it was only at Idi-Arere, Bode up to Alleluyah Petrol Station. It is a case of arsonists. They burnt houses and shops too. So, it was very late, though it happened in the midnight.









“It was when we woke up this morning that we saw everything. It is not up to Popoyemoja, it stopped at Idi-Arere. From that junction to Bode road.









“Though, I can’t count the number of shops, but, it was a stretch from that junction up to Alleluyah petrol station. But, we are talking of about 10 to 15 shops on this side and 10 to 15 shops on the other side, totalling about 30 shops.









The Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu who confirmed the incident said 11 suspects had been arrested.









He said, “Investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the incident is ongoing.









“Normalcy has been restored in the affected area. The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, has directed the policemen drafted to the area to carry out intensive patrol as well as 24 hours surveillance to avoid further breakdown of law and order.”