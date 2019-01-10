



Nollywood screen diva, Tonto Dikeh took to IG today to seek public advice on what to do to stop the cracked heels she has suffered since the beginning of harmattan season.





She shared these photos of the sole of her feet and wrote:

''This is.my gaddam feet!!!

I am one of the cleanest folks on planet earth but this shit still happens to me..

I FEEL horrible and dont know what to do asides from pedicure every week until the harmattan is over here!!!

#I LOVE HARMATTAN BUT HARMATTAN NO LIKE MY FEETS