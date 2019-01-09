



Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has called on the national peace committee to act on an alleged violation of the peace accord by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The peace accord was signed by presidential candidates of different political parties ahead of the general election.





In a statement on Tuesday, Shehu accused the PDP presidential campaign organisation of “bad faith, character assassination and inflammatory utterances”.





According to NAN, Shehu said the “open and unsubstantiated allegations” against the president’s family by the Atiku Abubakar media campaign contravened the spirit of the peace accord.

He said it was irresponsible of the PDP to go public with allegations that it could not prove.





“Dragging the President’s family into the campaign and accusing them of wrongdoing without producing unassailable evidence, amounts to an act of bad faith and malice,” the statement read.





“Instead of concentrating their efforts on persuading Nigerians on why they should be trusted to rule again after 16 years of failure, the PDP presidential campaign organisation is seeking to divert public attention from the large scale corruption and havoc it wrecked on the country during its 16 years of misrule.





“Instead, they are ridiculously expecting the accused to prove their own allegations instead of it being the other way round.





“It is sheer desperation and a clear sign of disarray in the PDP campaign.”



