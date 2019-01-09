



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign organisation has tackled Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over his criticism of Atiku Abubakar.





Tinubu on Tuesday questioned the integrity of the PDP presidential candidate.





The ex-governor of Lagos also described the former vice-president as being directionless.





Reacting in a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, admonished Tinubu on behalf of the PDP campaign organisation.





He said the former Lagos governor should not forget that as the Asiwaju of Yoruba land, “he has the responsibility of tutoring the younger generation on the culture of the Yorubas, which holds that when a child is given the errand of a slave, he delivers it like a freeborn”.





The PDP campaign organisation said Atiku is a focused character that Nigerians trust and believe in to lead them.





“At Tinubu’s stature, he ought to be found in the class of respected senior citizens who are decorous, speak statesmanly and not resorting to the gutters whenever he speaks in public,” the statement read.





“In politics, family ties and bonds as well as relationships are greater and stronger than political interests and it is the expectation of our campaign organization that Tinubu should understand this.





“Our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a focused Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the economic and political development of our nation.





“He has also displayed huge stability in character through the bridges of human and economic relationships he has built across our nation.





“At this critical time, when majority of Nigerians expect true democrats, which Tinubu has always claimed allegiance, to come together and rescue our nation from the absurdity of a governance that the APC and the Presidency represent, it is unfortunate that Asiwaju chose to be tied to the aprons of anti-democratic interests.





“Our advice to Tinubu is that he should be watchful ahead of his 2023 wishful presidency interests because those he is dining with today, as demonstrated in time past, that they can always use and dump him.





“Tinubu should know that among the ranks of presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar stands out as that candidate Nigerians trust and belief in as their next President, come May 29, 2019.





“It is also imperative to know that the fairy tales of integrity which he weaved around President Buhari in 2015 have waned and become obsolete.”