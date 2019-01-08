



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Gamawa Babayo, its deputy national chairman (north).





Kola Ologbondiyan, the party spokesman, announced this in a statement on Monday night.





He said the party’s national working committee (NWC) suspended Babayo over allegations of derelection of duty and anti-party activities.





“The National Working Committee (NWC), in its extra-ordinary session of the 5th of January 2019, among other things, critically reviewed the petition against the Deputy National Chairman (North) Senator Gamawa Babayo,” the statement read.

“The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e, f, g, h of the PDP Constitution.





“Therefore, in exercise of section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately.”





The suspension comes little over a month to the presidential election scheduled to hold on February 16.





The suspension could be a setback to the party’s performance in the north as its candidate as well as that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) President Muhammadu Buhari come from the region.



