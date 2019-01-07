



The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Presidential Campaign Organisation, PPCO, has reacted to call that its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar should step down from contesting the February election.





Recall that the spokesperson of the Strategic Campaigns of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo had challenged Abubakar to step down and endorse Buhari.





However, PPCO spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said with the massive support the former Vice President enjoys, he can’t step down.





Speaking during a press conference, on Sunday, the spokesperson of PPCO, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari shouldn’t set Nigeria on fire because he won’t be the first President to be defeated.





According to Ologbondiyan, “We want the Buhari Presidency to note that it is preposterous for anybody, no matter how highly placed, to think that our great party, the PDP and our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who enjoys the support of overwhelming majority of Nigerians, can be subdued out of the political space in our country.





“Our heroes past fought against colonialism and won. Our modern heroes fought the military and gained today’s democracy for our nation so that every Nigerian can enjoy freedoms and rights as guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Nigerians are therefore not ready to surrender these freedoms and rights to neo-totalitarianism or allow anybody to suppress them in their own land.





“We therefore counsel President Buhari to tame his desperation for power. Our nation has had many Presidents before President Buhari and there will be many more after him.





“President Buhari will not be the first President to be defeated in an election as such he should not set our nation on fire just because he is feeling the air of rejection due to his incompetence and the gale of corruption in his administration.





“Our party is courageously going into the general elections with the support of overwhelming majority of Nigerians and they are not ready to accept any result that does not reflect their already expressed wishes and aspirations.”