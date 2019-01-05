The Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State has protested against the invitation of the beneficiaries of the N-Power programme to attend a campaign rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Jos on Friday.It was learnt that text messages were on Friday sent to the beneficiaries of the scheme, an idea initiated by the Federal Government to address youth unemployment, inviting them to attend a “thank-you rally” at the Rwang Pam Stadium.But the PDP State Campaign Council described the development as unacceptable as “there was never a time” the previous administrations subjected beneficiaries of empowerment programmes to “such ridiculous acts”.It stated, “It is no longer news that the ruling party has lost every chance of victory in the 2019 general elections; defeat is obvious and imminent at all levels.“Knowing full well that it has been rejected and facing total disgrace, it has deployed ways to cunningly attract innocent Nigerians to participate in its powerless campaign activities.“This can be seen in its design to tie the N-Power to the APC and to unwittingly turn innocent beneficiaries into campaign agents. N-Power, just like the SURE-P, YOU-Win and GIS of the previous administration, should be a form of empowerment geared towards reducing unemployment and building the capacities of the beneficiaries, not being funds paid to them in return for participating in APC campaign activities in Jos.“This is totally unacceptable and should be rejected by all well-meaning Nigerians because it defeats the purpose of the programme.”However, an APC Youth Leader, Alex Pam, denied that the invitation had a political undertone.Pam said, “These (N-Power beneficiaries) are people who have been empowered by the Federal Government and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is directly involved in the scheme.“So, there is nothing wrong for them to come and identify with their principal. We have non-APC members who were also beneficiaries of the scheme. So, there is nothing political about it.”