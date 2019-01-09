







Gamawa Babayo, deputy national chairman (north) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





On Monday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, announced the suspension of Babayo over allegations of dereliction of duty and anti-party activities.





But on Tuesday, the suspended PDP chieftain alongside Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock villa.





The meeting with the president reportedly lasted over 30 minutes.





Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Babayo said he had no regret defecting from the PDP.





“As a Nigerian, I want what is good for the country; I want good image for my country and I want to see development and progress of the country,” he said.





“And I have been saying it, as a politician, I play my politics not blindly. Whenever thing goes right or wrong I will say it the way it is. As Journalists, you are aware of what PDP did today – just because of an allegation they said they have suspended me.





“I want to call on them to check their secretariat. If they are in politics they should know what is happening on daily basis at the secretariat – what comes in and what goes out.





“They should check their mails and they will know the position of Sen. Babayo Gamawa before their action of today. I have no regret for defecting from the PDP and they (PDP) would regret their action, by God grace.”





On his part, the Bauchi governor expressed delight over the defection of Babayo and Kaulaha Aliyu, a member of the PDP board of trustees (BoT).





“You can see I’m very delighted because with these gentlemen I can go to sleep with my two eyes closed, so to speak,” Abubakar said.