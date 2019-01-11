The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation on Thursday accused the All Progressives Congress and the police of instigating crises and attacking its members.









It also cautioned that Nigerians might no longer tolerate such alleged acts ahead of the elections.









The Director, Media and Publicity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the PDP PCO particularly condemned Wednesday’s unwarranted attack and use of brute force, including firing of tear gas by the police against thousands of members of the PDP in Gumel, Jigawa State.









He alleged that the attack was instigated by agents of the Buhari Presidency and the APC to forcefully stop the PDP rally in the state.









Ologbondiyan said, “The PPCO equally condemns the unprovoked invasion and violent attack on the Ondo State campaign office of the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, by armed thugs sponsored by the APC.









“This is in addition to a series of other attacks by the APC and the police, including arresting and detaining our members on trumped-up charges, as well as pulling down our campaign materials in various states of the federation.”









He added, “It is now clear that the Buhari Presidency, having realised that its smear campaigns against our party and presidential candidate cannot change the resolve by Nigerians to rally behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has now resorted to physically attacking and unleashing violence against our members.









“We know that the Buhari Presidency had to deploy brute force to disrupt our rally in Jigawa State when it realised the rally would amplify and reinforce President Buhari and the APC’s rejection, particularly in their supposed stronghold, the North-West.”









He accused the police of intimidating and attacking the PDP members in a bid to intimidate the people across the nation.









He said they had it on good authority that the attack on the PDP presidential campaign office in Ondo was allegedly coordinated by the APC, which, he said, was now in a frenetic mode over the soaring popularity of the party and Atiku in the South-West geopolitical zone.









Ologbondiyan said, “The PPCO invites Nigerians and the international community to note this dangerous dimension, which holds an ominous sign that the 2019 elections are already under siege by the Buhari Presidency and the APC, who have now enlisted the police as instruments of terror against Nigerians.”