



General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has prophesied that Nigeria will not be consumed this year despite the hype concerning next month’s presidential election.

Adeboye spoke at the Crossover Service of the church held at the Redemption Camp, Shimawa area of Ogun State early Tuesday morning.

Adeboye said he would not prophesied openly because this was an election year and that politicians would twist his words and misquote him, but he decided to prophesy codedly, using passages in the scriptures.

For Nigeria, Adeboye said what God told him was embedded in Lamentations 3: 22,23, which said “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we (Nigeria) are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.”



Adeboye is saying from the scriptures that Nigeria would not be consumed and that it was the mercies of God that had been keeping the nation and that God would continue to renew His mercies for the nation daily because He is always faithful.

“For those of you who are praying for God to be merciful, continue praying, you are on the right track,” he said.

To individuals, Adeboye prophesied through the scriptures in Isaiah 3:10,11 that it shall be well with righteous people in the nation as they shall eat the fruit of their doings.

He pronounced woes unto the wicked, saying it shall not be well with them as the reward of their evils would be given to them.



For the international scene, Adeboye foresaw darkness, earthquakes, hurricanes, volcanoes and the rest as he read from Joel 2:28-32; but noted that whosoever would trust in God would be saved.

They are as below:









Joel 2:28-32 King James Version (KJV)

28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:





29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.





30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.





31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.





32 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered: for in mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the Lord hath said, and in the remnant whom the Lord shall call





NIGERIA





Lamentations 3:22-23 King James Version (KJV)





22 It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not.





23 They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.





INDIVIDUAL





Isaiah 3:10-11 King James Version (KJV)





10 Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings.





11 Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him.





RCCG





Psalm 91 King James Version (KJV)





91 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.





2 I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.





3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.





4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.





5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;





6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.





7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.





8 Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.





9 Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;





10 There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.





11 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.





12 They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.





13 Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.





14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.





15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.





16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.





Thank God the Holy spirit and prophesy into your life.