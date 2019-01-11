



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council says it will cover all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within the stipulated campaign period.





The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents at the end of the maiden meeting of the Council, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday.





He said that the meeting reviewed the programme of activities and calendar of campaigns for the presidential campaign.





According to him, the APC intends to campaign across the length and breadth of the country, to canvass for votes for the party at all levels.





“The key issue was to go through the programme of activities, calendar of campaigns, various interest groups within the country, the business community, the youth, women, people with disabilities and various special interest groups.





“The whole country is Mr President’s constituencies. So, he will have to visit each of the 36 states with appropriate message.





“You know in the country today, given the challenges of survival tends to forget where we are coming from; they just look at where we are.





“There is a saying that except you know and remember where you are coming from, you cannot appreciate where you are.





“Even in the life of a man, those who look at those in their front will never thank God enough but when you look at your back and see those behind then you will appreciate that you have made a lot of progress.





“So, you need to constantly remind Nigerians of what happened in the last 16 years and what has changed over the past three and half years, and what will change even more over the next four years, if given the mandate to continue and consolidate,’’ he said.