Nigerian duo Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega, and South African Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana have made the final three for the Women’s Player of the Year 2018.The three made the cut after a performance-filled year in which they made headlines at both club and national levels, reports the Confederation of African Football on its website.In a statement on its website, CAF revealed that “Oshoala, winner for the past two years with three titles overall (2014, 2016, 2017) has her sights on a fourth title, to equal the feat of compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010, 2011). The 24-year old helped Nigeria to successively defend their title during the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana last December.“Still on Nigeria, Ordega earned herself cult status following her exploits at the AWCON and in the USA, where she plays for the Washington Spirit. The 25-year old wowed fans with her pacy runs from the wings as Nigeria cruised to the title.“South African forward Kgatlana, 22, was the star of the last AWCON, scooping the Most Valuable Player and Top scorer accolades as Banyana Banyana reached the final. This is her second nomination at this level and she hopes to become the second South African after Noko Matlou (2008) to be crowned ‘Queen’ of African football.”