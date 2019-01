The spiritual leader of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, has disclosed that 2019 elections will shock both Nigerians and the world.





Olumba, however, stated that the shock will not bring about panic but that God had already restored peace in Nigeria.





In his New Year message at his church headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, the clergyman called on Nigerians to live in peace, forgive each other, care for one another and persist in doing good only.





Olumba warned against killings and political violence in 2019, adding that immediate recompense will frequently be the lots of many.





He said: “The general elections in Nigeria holding from next month hold surprises and will shock Nigerians and the entire world. But the children of God have no need to panic. God the Father has restore peace all over Nigeria.