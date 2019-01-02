The spiritual leader of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, has disclosed that 2019 elections will shock both Nigerians and the world.





Olumba, however, stated that the shock will not bring about panic but that God had already restored peace in Nigeria.





In his New Year message at his church headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, the clergyman called on Nigerians to live in peace, forgive each other, care for one another and persist in doing good only.





Olumba warned against killings and political violence in 2019, adding that immediate recompense will frequently be the lots of many.









“Nigerians should learn to live in peace, care for and forgive themselves in 2019. This year, many will have immediate pay back for whatever they do.”