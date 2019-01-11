



Buruji Kashamu, senator representing Ogun east, has called on his supporters to work with Ladi Adebutu ahead of the presidential and governorship polls in Ogun state.





Kashamu and Adebutu had been at loggerheads over the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.





Although the party had recognised Adebutu as its candidate, Kasahamu vowed to fight till the end.





In December, a court of appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo state, reserved judgement in the case between two politicians.





But in a statement on Thursday, Kashamu directed his supporters and associates to work with members of Adebutu group in the interest of the party.





“It is true we are in court. But, we are hopeful that the issues will be resolved sooner than later. However, in the overall interest of the party, it is better and wiser for us to work together as members of the same family pending the resolution of the issues in court,” he said.





“We may have had our disagreements and issues, and have submitted them to the court for adjudication; yet, we have been talking to one another.





“We reckon that whichever way it goes, the court cannot bring about genuine reconciliation and peace. So, we have resolved to be agents of peace and reconciliation. Let us put aside our ego, prejudices and personal interests, and work together for the Party – in the hope that whoever carries the day will work for the Party, its members and the generality of the people.





“It is in the light of the foregoing that I wish to formally and publicly urge all my leaders, elders and supporters to work with the Lado group within the Ogun State chapter of the PDP ahead of February 16 and March 2, 2019 elections. Irrespective of our differences, we are members of the same family. At the end, it is the party that wins; not any individual or group.”





He said the ongoing unity meetings and rallies between the two groups should be intensified, adding that it would be capped with a “mega unity rally” to be held at a later date.



