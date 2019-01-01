Welcome to the year 2019!!!

Every New Year is a time for reflecting on the past, and optimism for a better future. Some people make resolutions to break bad habits, create new ones or maintain existing ones. Others have considered it a make-or-break year for Nigeria, especially as we take to the polls and elect new leaders.The editorial team ofalso has a resolution it intends to keep: we promise to continue to keep our dear readers, informed about stories as they break in and around Nigeria.Just as we did in 2015, we promise to keep you abreast of all in intrigues of the election year.Thanks to you,in the past 7 years have emerged as one of the most consistent and reliable medium of online news and information in the country . This year, with your help, we averaged over 80 Million page views, and we plan to make 2019 even better! Your feedback, constructive criticism, and, above all, your readership, have proven invaluable in our mission to produce the best news site possible, as always we can be reached viaWe hope you will continue to enjoy the content we provide. Our editorial staff will continue to work hard to bring you objective and wide-ranging news concerning Nigeria and Nigerians around the world.On behalf of the whole Editorial Team, we wish you, your family and friends the very best for the coming year!