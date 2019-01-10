



Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will speak on a phone-in radio programme from Israel at about 6pm on Saturday.





The programme is to enable him address issues relating to the threat to boycott the general elections by IPOB.





Kanu will also talk about the alleged betrayal of the Igbos, caused by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the five South-East Governors.





A statement by the Media and Publicly Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, read: “This is to notify the general public that our leader and prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be addressing Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom on live interactive session via Radio Biafra from the State of Israel on Saturday 12th January 2019.