Gov. Amina Masari of Katsina State says Nigerians will not regret voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Feb. 16 and March 2 elections. Masari stated this in Matazu, Katsina State, on Sunday during his re-election campaign tour.









He said that the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration had recorded successes in the fight against corruption, road construction and infrastructure development.









Masari said that the administration had also empowered millions of unemployed youths and business operators across the country from its inception to date. He further said the government also deserved commendation in the area of fight against insurgency in the country.









"The government is up and doing in tackling insurgency and other problems bedeviling the peace and development of the country. ‘’Come out en mass to vote for APC candidates from top-to-bottom, you will not regret voting for the party,’’ he said.









The governor also said that his administration had fulfilled most of the promises he made to the people of the state during the 2015 electioneering campaign.









According to the governor, ‘’the government is in the process of fulfilling the remaining few promises he made to the electorate”.









He said that his campaign team was taking note of people’s requests during the 2019 campaign tour across the 34 local government areas of the state. Masari noted that his administration had upgraded the General Hospitals in Katsina, Funtua and Daura for referral services.









He also said that the General Hospitals in Kankia, Musawa, Malumfashi Duntsin-ma, Ingawa, among others, were rehabilitated and equipped with modern facilities to enhance healthcare delivery.









The governor said that his administration had renovated over 2,000 schools, constructed some new ones, and equipped them with instructional materials to enhance teaching and learning.









The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Shitu Shitu, received some PDP members who defected to the APC during the event.









Shitu assured the new members that the party would carry them alone and give them level playing ground. He urged them to work hard to ensure the party’s victory in the forthcoming general elections.