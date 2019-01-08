Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, a member of the House of Representatives, on Monday challenged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to explain how he came about his wealth.





He warned Nigerians to be wary of Abubakar because United States, US, Congressman Jefferson, who committed alleged fraud with the former Vice President, was currently in jail, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.





The lawmaker also said Nigerians would be alarmed with details of loot if released by President Mohammadu Buhari.





Agbonayima, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency in the House of Representatives said this while speaking with newsmen in Benin, Edo State.

The lawmaker stated that Nigerians would be so alarmed that they would want to kill some of the looters.





According to him, “If Buhari decides to release names of looters, Nigerians will want to kill them.”





He said: “The U.S. gave us comprehensive details of the crude oil that left the country illegally.





“We invited the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and they brought bags full of evidence. In all those documents from the NNPC, there was no record of any oil transaction being taken to the U.S.





“It was as if nothing left the country but the U.S., Custom gave us what landed through the Port of Houston.





“We have documents of who brought the oil, who bought it and the bank through which the money was paid.





“Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku should tell Nigerians the business he has done. He has only been a custom officer and Vice President of the country.





“He said he is an investor but he took INTEL that belonged to Nigerians. Congressman Jefferson has been jailed in the U.S. and the document the U.S. Attorney General sent to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to investigate Atiku is there.





”Who committed same crime with Jefferson want to become president whereas his accomplice has been jailed.. We must shine our eyes.





“I am in APC because Buhari is not corrupt. That is the simple reason I stand with Buhari,” he said