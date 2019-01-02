Open Letter:



Dear Nigerian Youth, learn to be happy for one another, hating another man’s candle won’t light yours, if someone buys a car, be happy for the person, if someone builds a house be happy & pray that God blesses you to do the same, don’t start criticizing & calling names, “fraudster” “gigolo” “husband snatcher “



A thief who hasn’t had the opportunity, considers himself an honest man” trust me you would do worse should the opportunity present itself, So shut up!

.

Learn to live & let live, if a person wants to be gay, let them gay in peace, personally i’m NOT, have NEVER been, & will NEVER be, lets allow pple to be free & comfortable with their sexual preference, stop the name calling & shaming

.

If a woman has certain insecurities about her body & wants to fix it, its her prerogative, her risk, her money & ultimately her body, face front & worry about what you’ll eat for dinner. If a person wants to pay their tithe, let them pay, is it your money?



Personally i’m an unrepentant tithe payer, you wanna know why? Because i want to contribute to the outreach the church is doing, now if my pastor wants to buy a Rolls Royce or a private jet with it, thats fine with me, God thats sees in the secret & reward in the open, will never let my labor of love go unnoticed.

.

If someone is having relationship/marriage issues, pray for them, advice them if you can & hope for the best, don’t fuel the fire, & encourage the breakup, honestly guys this is not cute any more we are starting to look like a bunch of sadistic, vile, bitter, angry set of pple to the rest of the world, we are constantly antagonizing each other & wishing failure on our selves

.

Oh! While i have your attention, can we stop with the pressure, stop putting undue pressure on pple to do things, be it marriage, career moves, child birth, etc.

.

Pls what i’m trying to say is, lets be more tolerant of each other, lets respect our individual choices & decisions, lets pull each other up, lets forgive more, lets spread love & kill hate, we have always done the opposite & see where we are, lets try this in 2019 & see where it takes us

.

2019 is our year of TESTIMONY, Happy New Year. #AlexxEkuboPepTalk ❤️

